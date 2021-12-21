Ringo Starr celebrates The Beatles in upcoming photo book ‘Lifted,’ due out in February

Apple Corps Ltd.

Ringo Starr has published several photo books over the years, and now the famed Beatles drummer has a new volume of images coming out next year that focuses specifically on his legendary group.

The limited-edition book, titled Lifted: Fab Images and Memories of My Life with The Beatles from Across the Universe, will be released on Valentine’s Day, February 14, and can be pre-ordered now exclusively at JuliensAuctions.com.

Two editions of Lifted will be available — a Collector’s Edition that’s priced at $59 and a Signature Edition that costs $495. The Signature Edition, limited to just 500 copies, will feature a color cover of The Beatles signed by Ringo and will come housed in a special slip case.

The book will pay tribute to Starr’s years with the Fab Four and will feature many rare, unseen and newly discovered photos of the band members, alongside with Ringo’s written recollections and anecdotes.

Starr put together Lifted with help from noted pop-culture journalist and author David Wild while quarantining during the COVID-19 lockdown. In addition to including images from his personal archives, Ringo “lifted” photos of the band that caught his eye from the internet.

“These fantastic images came back to me in recent years from across the universe and have somehow helped me get back to seeing my life with The Fab Four through fresh eyes,” Ringo says in a statement. “A lot of the photos in this book I saw on my phone and on my computer and I lifted them because they brought back so many fabulous memories.”

Proceeds from Lifted: Fab Images and Memories of My Life with The Beatles from Across the Universe will benefit Ringo’s Lotus Foundation, which funds and supports charitable projects that focus on various social welfare causes.

