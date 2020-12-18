Ringo Starr debuts "Here's to the Nights" video with appearances by McCartney, Walsh, Grohl and more

Credit: Scott Robert Ritchie

Earlier this week, Ringo Starr released his star-studded new single “Here’s to the Nights,” which features guest appearances by Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh and many other famous artists, and now the former Beatles drummer has debuted an official music video for the tune.

The clip, which you can watch at Ringo’s YouTube channel, features cameos by nearly all of the stars who contributed vocals to the track, including McCartney, Walsh, Dave Grohl, Lenny Kravitz, Sheryl Crow, Ben Harper, Corinne Bailey Rae, Jenny Lewis, Chris Stapleton, Yola and Black Pumas frontman Eric Burton. All of the various singers are shown singing their parts separately.

The video, which captures Ringo singing and playing drums at his home studio, also features footage of some of the track’s musical contributors, including Toto and All Starr Band guitarist Steve Lukather, Tom Petty keyboardist Benmont Tench and lauded session bassist Nathan East.

At the end, Ringo and the various guest artists appear together — albeit in separate videos — as an uplifting virtual choir in front of a digitally created crowd that includes animated versions of celebrated portraits Starr created.

As previously reported, “Here’s to the Nights,” which was written by award-winning songwriter Diane Warren, will appear on Ringo’s upcoming five-track EP called Zoom In that will be released on March 19, 2021. Details about the musicians who are featured on all of the EP’s songs have now been unveiled.

Lead track “Zoom In, Zoom Out” features keyboards by Tench and, as previously reported, guitar by The Doors‘ Robby Krieger.

“Not Enough Love in the World,” which was co-written by Toto’s Lukather and Joseph Williams, features the two band mates on backing vocals and, respectively, on guitar and keyboards.

Here’s Zoom In‘s full track list:

“Zoom In, Zoom Out”

“Here’s to the Nights”

“Waiting for the Tide to Turn”

“Not Enough Love in the World”

“Teach Me to Tango”

