Ringo Starr featured on title track of Men at Work frontman Colin Hay’s upcoming solo album

Ringo Starr plays drums on a brand-new song by Men at Work frontman Colin Hay called “Now and the Evermore,” which is the title track of Hay’s forthcoming solo album.

Hay, who happens to be a current member of Ringo’s All Starr Band, will release the new album on March 18, while the song is available now as a digital single.

“‘Now and the Evermore’ is a reminder to myself, to make the most of what time I have left walking around on top of the planet,” Colin says about the tune. “When I listen to it, it transports me back to when I thought I had all the time in the world. It is a song which is unashamedly inspired by the majesty of The Beatles, and the gift they gave us all. Having Ringo Starr play on the track, is more than icing on the cake.”

Hay wrote and recorded the Now and the Evermore album in his adopted hometown of Los Angeles. A press statement describes the 10-track collection as “a defiantly joyful celebration of life and love, one that insists on finding silver linings and reasons to smile.” The record finds the 68-year-old singer-songwriter reflecting on loss and mortality, while exploring such genres as vintage pop, pub rock and folk.

You can pre-order Now and the Evermore now. Hay will support the album with a solo U.S. tour that’s mapped out from a March 18 concert in Fort Collins, Colorado, through a May 12 show in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Colin also will be hitting the road this year with Ringo’s All Starr Band, which kicks off a U.S. trek on June 2 in Boston.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Now and the Evermore”

“Love Is Everywhere”

“Into the Bright Lights”

“The Sea of Always”

“Starfish and Unicorns”

“A Man Without a Name”

“Undertow”

“All I See Is You”

“Agatha Bell”

“When Does the End Begin?”

