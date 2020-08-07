Ringo Starr featured on Toots and the Maytals' new cover of Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds"

Scott Robert Ritchie; Trojan Jamaica/BMG

Ringo Starr contributes percussion to a new version of the late Bob Marley‘s classic song “Three Little Birds” by reggae veterans Toots and the Maytals that was released this week as a digital download and via streaming services.

The track also features guest vocals by Bob’s son Ziggy Marley, guitar from Ringo’s son Zak Starkey — longtime touring drummer for The Who — and bass drums from famed reggae musician Sly Dunbar.

Toots and the Maytals’ cover of “Three Little Birds” is a funky, horn-driven, ska-flavored rendition of the laid-back tune that offers a completely different vibe than the original. The new track will be featured on frontman Toots Hibbert and company’s new studio album, Got to Be Tough, due out August 28.

“Three Little Birds” originally appeared on the 1977 Bob Marley and the Wailers album Exodus, and later was released as a single in 1980 that reached the top 20 of the U.K. charts.

By Matt Friedlander

