Ringo Starr’s new song features a little help from his friends – a bunch of famous friends, including fellow ex-Beatle Paul McCartney. His new song “Here’s To The Nights” includes backing vocals from stars like Dave Grohl, Sheryl Crow, Joe Walsh, Lenny Kravitz, and Chris Stapleton, plus many more. The song will be part of Ringo’s upcoming EP Zoom In, which will be released in March. Should Ringo and Paul make an album together?