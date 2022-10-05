Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band releasing new live album and video in November

Roccabella/BFD/The Orchard

Ringo Starr is releasing a new concert album and video capturing a 2019 performance with his All Starr Band at Los Angeles’ famous Greek Theatre. The project will drop in multiple formats on November 25, the day after Thanksgiving.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live at The Greek Theater 2019 will be available on CD, DVD and Blu-ray; a special two-LP set pressed on yellow vinyl will be sold exclusively at independent record shops in conjunction with the 2022 Record Store Day Black Friday event.

The album and film document the final show of Ringo and the All Starr’s 2019 tour, which took place on September 2. The band’s lineup for the trek featured founding Santana singer/keyboardist Gregg Rolie, Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Men at Work frontman Colin Hay and Average White Band bassist Hamish Stuart.

The set lists included select Beatles tunes, solo Ringo hits and renditions of songs by Santana, Toto, Men at Work and Average White Band.

The show’s finale featured several All Starr Band alums — Joe Walsh, Edgar Winter, Nils Lofgren, The Romantics‘ Wally Palmar and renowned session drummer Jim Keltner — joining Ringo and company onstage for a rousing version of “With a Little Help from My Friends.”

A recording of Ringo performing Carl Perkins‘ “Matchbox,” which he used to sing with The Beatles, has been released as an advance digital single from Live at The Greek Theater 2019, and a video of the performance has debuted on his official YouTube channel.

You can preorder the album and video now.

Here’s Live at The Greek Theater 2019‘s full track list:

“Matchbox”

“It Don’t Come Easy”

“What Goes On”

“Evil Ways”

“Rosanna”

“Pick Up the Pieces”

“Down Under”

“Boys”

“Don’t Pass Me By”

“Yellow Submarine”

“Cut the Cake”

“Black Magic Woman”

“You’re Sixteen”

“Anthem”

“Overkill”

“Africa”

“Work to Do”*

“Oye Como Va”

“I Wanna Be Your Man”

“Who Can It Be Now?”

“Hold the Line”

“Photograph”

“Act Naturally”

“With a Little Help from My Friends”

* = CD, DVD, Blu-ray only.

