Ringo Starr, Keith Richards, John Fogerty among stars added to Jerry Lee Lewis' virtual birthday celebration

The already star-studded upcoming virtual livestream party celebrating Jerry Lee Lewis’ recent 85th birthday is now event more packed with stars.

Among the famous music artists and celebrities who have been added to the event’s lineup are Ringo Starr, Keith Richards, John Fogerty, Heart‘s Nancy Wilson, Kris Kristofferson, Brenda Lee, Tanya Tucker, Chris Isaak, Freda Payne, Drew Carey and Peyton Manning.

In addition, Lewis himself will make a special appearance and will interact with fans via a live chat.

As previously reported, the bash, dubbed “Whole Lotta Celebratin’ Goin’ On: 85 Years of The Killer,” is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, at 8 p.m. ET at the rock ‘n’ roll pioneer’s official Facebook page, YouTube channels and JerryLeeLewis.com.

Among the initially announced roster of celebs who will perform and/or deliver well-wishes to Lewis are Elton John, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, The Eagles‘ Joe Walsh, The Beach Boys‘ Mike Love, Bonnie Raitt, President Bill Clinton, Willie Nelson, Tom Jones, Priscilla Presley, former Elvis Presley guitarist James Burton, Mickey Gilley, Lee Ann Womack, Marty Stuart and televangelist Jimmy Swaggart — who is Jerry Lee’s cousin. John Stamos will host the festivities.

The event will raise funds for World Vision, a Christian organization that aids impoverished communities.

Lewis’ actual 85th birthday was September 29.

By Matt Friedlander

