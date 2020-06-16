Ringo Starr offering the chance to have a 15-minute Zoom chat with him on his 80th birthday

Credit: Scott Robert Ritchie

Ringo Starr turns 80 on July 7, and in conjunction with the milestone birthday, he’s offering the opportunity to win a 15-minute Zoom chat with him that day for one person and a friend while raising money for charity.

The contest, hosted by the Omaze fundraising website, will benefit Heal the Healers Now, an initiative launched by the David Lynch Foundation that offers to teach stress-reducing Transcendental Meditation to medical providers caring for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sweepstakes winner also will receive a unique piece of artwork created by the former Beatles drummer.

The enter the contest, visit Omaze.com/RingoStarr. Entries will be accepted until June 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and one grand-prize winner will be chosen randomly on or around July 6.

Starr is a longtime friend of director David Lynch, whose foundation launched the Heal the Healers Now campaign.

Meanwhile, Ringo recently posted a video update on his official Facebook page that covers several topics.

At one point, Starr voices his support for the recent Black Lives Matter protests, saying, “Black lives do matter. I want to salute to all those people who went on the marches in every state, and in England, and all around the world to support it. How great is that? And I send peace and love to everybody.”

The rock legend also acknowledges that his tour plans have been postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus crisis.

“I should be on tour right now, but I’m gonna miss you all,” he declares. “[I]t’ll only be next year I’m back on the road.”

He also points out that on his birthday, July 7, he wants everyone to continue his annual tradition of shouting out “Peace and love” at noon wherever you are.

