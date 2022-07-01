Ringo Starr planning global — and celestial — “Peace and Love” birthday celebration next week

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Ringo Starr turns 82 on Thursday, July 7, and as has become an annual tradition, the legendary Beatles drummer is planning to mark the occasion with a special “Peace and Love” celebration.

For this year’s event, Ringo will gather privately in Los Angeles with his wife, Barbara, members of his All Starr Band and other celebrities and musical friends, and everyone will give a “Peace and Love” salute at noon local time.

Among the participants will be All Starr Band members Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Warren Ham and Gregg Bissonette, as well as Benmont Tench, Jim Keltner, Richard Marx, Matt Sorum, Ed Begley Jr., Linda Perry, Diane Warren, the late Roy Orbison‘s sons Roy Jr. and Alex.

As usual, Ringo is asking fans to join in by saying or thinking “Peace and Love,” and/or flashing a peace sign, at noon wherever they are in the world. In addition, as part of this year’s celebration, Artemis Music Space Network, with help from the International Space Station, will transmit Starr’s message across the planet, and into Earth’s orbit and outer space.

At noon on July 7, Ringo will signal the Artemis Mission Control Center in Houston, Texas, to beam his message and music — including his 2021 single “Let’s Change the World” — to the International Space Station, which will relay peace-and-love messages and music down to the planet and out to the stars as it orbits.

The event also will feature a number of musical performances paying tribute to Ringo before the “Peace and Love” declaration.

Meanwhile, a variety of celebrations in countries around the world are being planned, including at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. In addition, Starbucks plans to play a special Starr playlist in over 10,000 stores.

