Ringo Starr posts new video message reflecting on 2020 and hoping the New Year will be a better one

Ringo Starr looks back at 2020 and welcomes the New Year in a video message to fans that he posted Thursday on his social media pages.

The clip begins with the former Beatles legend behind his drum kit, where he smashes a cymbal and then wishes everyone “Peace and love.”

Starr then says, “Well, it’s New Year’s Eve any minute now, and then it’ll be the New Year. Let’s hope it’s a little better than this year’s been. You know, it’s been pretty rough on everybody, but, you know, I’ve been keeping myself busy.”

Ringo goes on to chat briefly about the two photo books he released this year: Ringo Rocks: 30 Years of the All Starrs, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of his star-studded touring group; and Painting Is My Madness Too, which offers an updated look at his artwork.

Starr also mentions his new single, “Here’s to the Nights,” which was released digitally earlier this month and features contributions from Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl, Lenny Kravitz, Sheryl Crow and many others.

“Actually, it’s a great one to sing on New Year’s Eve,” Ringo notes.

Starr concludes his message by sending out “peace and love” again, wishing everyone “a great life,” and encouraging people to wear masks to keep themselves and others safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

As previously reported, Ringo will release a new EP on March 19, 2021, called Zoom In. It’ll include “Here’s to the Nights” plus four other new tracks.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.