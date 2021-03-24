Ringo Starr posts star-studded behind-the-scenes video abut the making of his 'Zoom In' EP

UMe

Ringo Starr has posted a behind-the-scenes look on his YouTube channel at the making of his new five-track EP, Zoom In.

The 12-minute video, which was shot at Starr’s home studio in Los Angeles, features footage of Ringo discussing each song, as well as Starr and some of his collaborators working on the tunes and joking around during the sessions.

More than half of the video focuses on the lead track and first single, the Diane Warren-penned “Here’s to the Nights,” which features guest vocals from Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl, Sheryl Crow, Lenny Kravitz, Ben Harper and other stars.

At one point, we see Starr joking about how Warren wrote the song in the key of “F-demented,” and praising Tom Petty keyboardist Benmont Tench — who lent his musical talents to the track — for transposing the key so that it was easier for Ringo to sing.

Grohl also is shown working on his vocal track and kidding around with Ringo and Harper.

Starr then talks briefly about the meaning behind the track “Zoom In, Zoom Out,” before focusing on the reggae-flavored “Waiting for the Tide to Turn.” Guest guitarist Tony Chin, who played with Bob Marley and many other reggae greats over the years, is seen contributing to that track.

Up next is a section on “Teach Me to Tango,” a track written and produced by Sam Hollander, whose long list of credits includes collaborations with The Beach Boys‘ Mike Love and Panic! at the Disco. Ringo quips about only having to add vocals, percussion and a single drum fill to the track.

Wrapping up the video is a segment on the EP’s last track, “Not Enough Love in the World,” which was written by Toto‘s Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

By Matt Friedlander

