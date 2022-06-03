Ringo Starr receives his honorary doctorate from Boston’s Berklee College of Music

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

After being presented an honorary doctorate by Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music virtually last month during the school’s 2022 commencement festivities, Ringo Starr got to accept the degree in person on Thursday at an intimate event held at Berklee’s David Friend Recital Hall.

The Boston Herald reports that the ceremony began with performances from Berklee students, followed by introductory remarks from the school’s president, Erica Muhl, and drummer Gregg Bissonette, a longtime member of Ringo’s All Starr Band.

Ringo then took the stage to accept the honor. During his speech, video of which has been posted on Berklee’s official YouTube channel, the former Beatles drummer thanked the school and declared, “The idea that I’m a doctor blows me away.”

He then commented, “I just hit the buggers, and it seems to be I hit them in the right place.” Ringo went over to a drum kit set up on stage and demonstrated a couple of simple lessons he’s given to fledgling drummers, including his son Zak Starkey.

Ringo also recalled how he developed a passion for drumming after he was given a little drum to play in a hospital while he was recuperating from an illness as a teenager.

“I just wanted to be a drummer from that moment on. It was my big dream,” Ringo said. “And it’s still unfolding.”

Ringo and the All Starr Band also played a concert in Boston Thursday night at the Wang Theatre. Their current North American tour continues Friday night in Worcester, Massachusetts.

At the May commencement, Ringo sent a prerecorded video featuring another acceptance speech that you can also watch at Berklee’s YouTube channel.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.