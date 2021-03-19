Ringo Starr releases new EP, 'Zoom In'; announces All Starr Band tour is postponed until 2022

UMe

Today, Ringo Starr released his new five-song EP, Zoom In, which he recorded at his home studio in Los Angeles with help, mostly remotely, from a bevy of musical friends.

To celebrate his latest release, Starr took part in a Zoom press event Thursday.

Discussing the EP’s lead single, the Diane Warren-penned “Here Come the Nights,” Ringo said it was “so great” that so many artists who were invited to sing on the track did so. Among the stars featured on the tune are Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl, Lenny Kravitz, Sheryl Crow and Ben Harper.

Another notable artist who appears on the EP is The Doors‘ Robby Krieger, who plays guitar on the song “Zoom In Zoom Out.”

“It was very cool, and he’s a beautiful human being,” Starr said of Krieger, who recorded his part in his own studio.

Unlike many of his recent albums, Starr didn’t co-write most of songs on the EP. One exception was “Waiting for the Tide to Turn,” a reggae tune he penned with his engineer, Bruce Sugar.

Ringo noted that they tapped “world-class reggae guitarist” Tony Chin to “[give] it some character.”

Starr said he intended to make Zoom In a four-track EP, but as he was finishing the project, Toto guitarist — and longtime All Starr Band member — Steve Lukather and Toto frontman Joseph Williams called him to tell him they’d written a song for him called “Not Enough Love in the World.”

“I had to do it,” Starr declared. “I mean, they had me at the first line.”

Zoom In is available now digitally, and on vinyl, CD and, surprisingly, cassette.

Meanwhile, Ringo announced that his 2021 All Starr Band tour has been postponed to next year. Visit RingoStarr.com to check out the new dates.

By Matt Friedlander

