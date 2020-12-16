Ringo Starr releases new song, "Here's to the Nights," featuring McCartney, Walsh and more; announces new EP

UMe

Ringo Starr has released a brand-new song called “Here’s to the Nights” that he recorded remotely during the COVID-19 lockdown with a little help from many of his musical friends, including Paul McCartney and Joe Walsh.

The track, which is available now as digitally and via streaming services, also will be featured on an upcoming five-song EP called Zoom In that’s due out March 19, 2021.

“Here’s to the Nights” was written by hitmaking songwriter Diane Warren, and features vocal contributions from McCartney, Walsh, Dave Grohl, Lenny Kravitz, Finneas, Sheryl Crow, Ben Harper, Corinne Bailey Rae, Jenny Lewis, Chris Stapleton, Yola, and Black Pumas frontman Eric Burton.

A number of standout artists also lent their talents to the track, including Toto and All Starr Band guitarist Steve Lukather, Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench, and respected session bassist Nathan East.

“When Diane presented this song to me I loved the sentiment of it,” Ringo says. “This is the kind of song we all want to sing along to, and it was so great how many wonderful musicians joined in.

He adds, “I wanted it out in time for New Years’ because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on. So here’s to the nights we won’t remember and the friends we won’t forget — and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021.”

Starr recorded the Zoom In EP this year over a six-month period spanning from April to October. One of the tracks is a humorous, pandemic-themed titled “Zoom In, Zoom Out” that features The Doors‘ Robby Krieger on guitar.

The EP also features a song called “Not Enough Love in the World,” which Lukather co-wrote with Toto singer Joseph Williams.

Here’s the Zoom In track list:

“Zoom In, Zoom Out”

“Here’s to the Nights”

“Waiting for the Tide to Turn”

“Not Enough Love in the World”

“Teach Me to Tango”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.