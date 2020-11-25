Ringo Starr, Santana, Peter Gabriel among stars appearing on Peace Through Music livestream event next week

Courtesy of Playing for Change

Ringo Starr, Carlos Santana, Peter Gabriel and Annie Lennox are among the many artists who will be featured during a special livestream event in honor of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and coinciding with the 2020 GivingTuesday generosity celebration on December 1.

The event, dubbed “Peace Through Music: A Global Event for Social Justice,” will stream exclusively on the Playing for Change organization’s Facebook page starting at 3 p.m. ET on December 1, and will, according to a press statement, “inspire people to act for peace, justice and equity, everywhere and for everyone.”

The presentation will feature new and archival performances by over 100 artists, including Starr, Santana and wife Cindy Blackman Santana, Gabriel, Lennox, The Doobie Brothers‘ Patrick Simmons, The Grateful Dead‘s Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, The Band‘s Robbie Robertson, Mavis Staples, Sheila E., the late Dr. John and the late John Prine.

In addition, a number of celebrities will make special appearances, including legendary TV writer and producer Norman Lear and pop star Sara Bareilles.

The event is being produced by Playing for Change, which seeks to connect people around the world through music, in partnership with Blackbird Presents.

Among the issues the Peace Through Music event seeks to promote are equality, human rights and ending discrimination.

The livestream will raise funds for a number of charitable organizations, among them the Playing for Change Foundation, the United Nations Population Fund and The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement that seeks to inspire people and organizations to work toward positively transforming their communities, and the world.

By Matt Friedlander

