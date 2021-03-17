Ringo Starr says he's working on a second EP as a follow-up to 'Zoom In'

UMe

Ringo Starr will be releasing his new five-song EP, Zoom In, this Friday, and the legendary ex-Beatles drummer reveals that he has even more new music in the works.

“[D]on’t tell anybody, but I’m now in the middle of EP 2,” he tells USA Today. “We’ve got some more songs we’re doing, and it just keeps me going.”

Starr recorded Zoom In with a variety of famous musical friends and collaborators, both remotely and socially distanced at his home studio in the Los Angeles area.

Ringo says the in-person sessions were “a lifesaver for me, to be able to hang out with another musician with a mask on, at least 10 feet or 6 feet away.”

As previously reported, the EP’s first single, the Diane Warren-penned “Here’s to the Nights,” was released in December 2020, and featured guest vocals from Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Dave Grohl, Lenny Kravitz, Sheryl Crow, and more stars, plus musical contributions from Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Tom Petty keyboardist Benmont Tench and lauded bassist Nathan East.

Other guest artists appearing on the EP include Doors guitarist Robby Krieger and Toto frontman Joseph Williams.

The EP’s title, obviously, was inspired by life during the pandemic and the now-prominent use of the Zoom app.

“I’ve come to love Zooming,” Starr admits. “[The cover of] the EP [is] a big camera lens behind me. So there’s ‘zooming in’ in that way, and I think we are all zooming in a little emotionally.”

Meanwhile, Ringo reports that he’s received his two COVID vaccines, adding that he’s “feeling groovy.”

As for side effects, he tells USA Today, “Bad arm for the first one. And then the second one, with the doctor telling you, ‘You may feel fluish.’ Nothing! Nothing! I felt let down.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.