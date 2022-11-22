Ringo Starr selling “Peace and Love” sculptures

Julien’s Auctions

Ringo Starr has always done his best to spread “peace and love,” and now, he’s found another way to do it.

Starting Wednesday, the former Beatle is selling a collection of 500 life-sized sculptures of his “Peace and Love” hand symbol. Money raised from the sale will go to the Lotus Foundation, which funds, supports and promotes charitable projects aimed at advancing social welfare in a variety of areas, including homelessness, cancer, substance abuse and more.

The sculptures are available for purchase at Julien’s Auctions and come in bronze (250) and stainless steel (250). The limited-edition hand symbols are all signed by Ringo and come with a Certificate of Authenticity. They’re packaged in a Ringo “Peace & Love” box and weigh 3.5 pounds.

As for how much they will set you back, the stainless-steel sculpture sells for $5,000, while the bronze goes for $2,000.

