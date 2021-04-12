Ringo Starr, Steven Tyler, The Edge among stars featured in new Dave Grohl-directed rock doc ‘What Drives Us’

The Coda Collection

Ringo Starr, Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler and U2‘s The Edge are among the rock stars who are featured in a new documentary What Drives Us, directed by Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl.

The “us” in question is all the bands and musicians who spent years on the road touring in vans with only one dream: to play live music. “This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music,” Grohl says.

He adds, “What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of ‘Why? What drives us?'”

To do that, Grohl interviews many of his famous friends, including aforementioned Starr, Tyler and The Edge, as well as AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson, Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica‘s Lars Ulrich, No Doubt bassist Tony Kanal and many others.

Many of said famous friends are included in a trailer for What Drives Us that you can check out now on YouTube.

What Drives Us will premiere April 30 as part of The Coda Collection, a new, music-focused subscription streaming channel on Amazon Prime Video.

For more information about the film, visit CodaCollection.co.

