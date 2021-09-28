Ringo Starr teams up with foster youth organization for “Let’s Change the World” music video

Credit: Scott Robert Ritchie

Ringo Starr has debuted a music video for his uplifting new song “Let’s Change the World,” the lead track from the former Beatles drummer’s recently released Change the Word EP.

The clip features scenes that Starr shot with a variety of children, teens and young adults at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hills Park at the site of Ringo’s Peace Sculpture, and on a soundstage.

The video was created in collaboration with Kids in the Spotlight (KITS), a nonprofit organization that offers young people in the foster care system the chance to make films that tell their stories, giving them the opportunity for healing and growth while preparing them for potential future job opportunities.

Many of the young people in the KITS program contributed their ideas for the video and also participated or assisted in the clip’s directing, lighting, choreography and photography.

The video shows the young people dancing, singing, flashing peace signs and playing instruments, and the clip also features images and footage that illustrate the song’s message of helping make the planet a better place in the face of pollution, global warming and social unrest.

“I wanted to make this video with kids because they are our future and this is for them,” Ringo says in a statement. “They deserve clean water and fresh air. I believe we should leave this planet in better shape than we found it for our kids, and right now we are not doing that…We have got to change, and I believe we can. Peace and love.”

Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, who co-wrote “Let’s Change the World” with his band mate Joseph Williams, also appears in the clip.

The Change the World EP is available now on CD, cassette and digital formats. A 10-inch vinyl version will be released on November 19.

