Ringo Starr to be featured in online Grammy Museum presentation that includes virtual exhibit, new interview

Ringo Starr will be the subject of a virtual presentation that will premiere next month as part of the Grammy Museum‘s COLLECTION:live online streaming service.

The program will include new and archival interviews with the former Beatles drummer as well as a virtual version of Starr’s 2013 Grammy Museum exhibit “Ringo: Peace & Love.” The exhibit offered a look at Starr’s life, from his childhood in Liverpool, U.K., to his early years playing with Rory Storm through his historic stint with The Beatles, to his successful career as a solo artist and then leader of the popular touring group The All Starr Band.

The virtual version of the exhibition will feature images of a variety of memorabilia and artifacts, rare photos, documents and personal letters.

The virtual “Peace & Love” exhibit will debut on March 4, as will an archival 2010 interview Ringo did as part of the Grammy Museum’s Live from the Vault digital series.

Then, on March 18, a brand-new interview with Starr will premiere on COLLECTION:live that will feature the legendary drummer discussing his upcoming EP Zoom In — due out March 19 — and his new book, Ringo Rocks: 30 Years of the All Starrs 1989-2019.

The COLLECTION:live service is available for $2.99 a month or $29.99 a year. The Grammy Museum currently is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

