Ringo Starr to host MasterClass online tutorial presentation later this month

Ringo Starr is part of the latest list of celebrities who have been confirmed to host their own virtual tutorial sessions as part of the ongoing MasterClass series.

The former Beatles drummer’s class, which is scheduled to premiere on November 22, will feature him teaching drumming and creative collaboration.

The announcement of Starr’s MasterClass took place during a special event held this week at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City that included videos previews of the upcoming classes, a live performance by pop superstar Christina Aguilera and DJ sets by Questlove of The Roots.

Other music artists who also will host upcoming MasterClass sessions include Aguilera and Mariah Carey, whose classes will both debut in the spring of 2022.

A video featuring highlights of the announcement event and previewing the various forthcoming tutorials can be viewed at the official MasterClass YouTube channel.

For a $180 annual payment, viewers can access all available tutorials. For more information, visit MasterClass.com.

Well-known musicians who have hosted previously released MasterClass sessions include Carlos Santana, Metallica, Tom Morello, Sheila E., Herbie Hancock and Questlove.

