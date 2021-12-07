Ringo Starr to perform live with Joe Walsh on Walsh’s virtual 2021 VetsAid benefit show

Courtesy of VetsAid

Ringo Starr has been confirmed as a guest performer on the recently announced fifth annual edition of his brother-in-law Joe Walsh‘s VetsAid charity concert, which will be held virtually on December 18.

This year’s fundraiser, dubbed VetsAid 2021: The Basement Show, will be streamed live from Walsh’s basement studio starting at 8 p.m. ET via the Veeps.com platform. Tickets for the event, and special VIP merch bundles, are available now at VetsAid.Veeps.com. All proceeds will benefit veterans services charities.

As previously reported, the event will feature Walsh performing live with Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench and three legendary session musicians — guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Lee Sklar and drummer Russ Kunkel — as well as surprise guests. Joe is expected to premiere some brand-new music during the performance.

In addition, unaired footage from the four previous VetsAid events will be shown as part of this year’s presentation, as will recently shot footage of a visit that Walsh paid to the US VETS facility in Long Beach, California. During his excursion to the facility, Joe treated veterans in attendance to a performance of his solo hit “Life’s Been Good” and a storytelling session.

The VetsAid show also will feature a tour of the Eagles guitarist’s studio and some of his personal guitar collection, as well as a Q&A session moderated by Joe’s wife, Marjorie, and stepson Christian Quilici, during which Walsh will answer fan-submitted questions.

“[W]hile we couldn’t be together in Columbus [Ohio] as originally planned, I thought I’d do something special and invite everybody over to my house instead!” Joe says about the virtual benefit. “So c’mon and join us for some great music and a glimpse of how I live, work, play and make music with my friends!”

