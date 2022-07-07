Ringo Starr turns 82; global “Peace and Love” celebration planned for noon

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

Here’s wishing Ringo Starr a very happy 82nd birthday filled, of course, with peace and love!

As previously reported, the former Beatles drummer is marking the occasion with the latest installment of his annual “Peace and Love” birthday celebration. This year’s event will feature Ringo gathering privately in Los Angeles with wife Barbara, some of his All Starr Band mates and several other celebrity friends to give a “Peace and Love” salute at noon local time.

Taking part in the celebration will be All Starr Band members Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Warren Ham and Gregg Bissonette, as well as Benmont Tench, Richard Marx, Matt Sorum, Jim Keltner, Ed Begley Jr., Linda Perry, Diane Warren, and the late Roy Orbison‘s sons Roy Jr. and Alex.

As usual, Ringo is asking everyone to join in by saying or thinking “Peace and Love,” and/or flashing a peace sign, at noon local time wherever they are in the world.

As part of this year’s celebration, Artemis Music Space Network, with help from the International Space Station, will transmit Starr’s message across the planet, and into Earth’s orbit and outer space.

At noon, Ringo will signal the Artemis Mission Control Center in Houston, Texas, to beam his message and music — including his 2021 single “Let’s Change the World” — to the International Space Station, which will relay peace-and-love messages and music down to the planet and out to the stars.

The event will kick off with a number of musical performances paying tribute to Ringo.

Meanwhile, “Peace and Love” celebrations are taking place in many locations around the world, including at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. In addition, a special Starr playlist will be played today in over 10,000 Starbucks stores.

