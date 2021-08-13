Ringo Starr Will ‘Change The World’ With New EP

After teasing a big announcement earlier this week, Ringo Starr is ready to Change The World.

That’s the title of a new four-song EP from the ex-Beatle, recorded at his home studio.

Fittingly, Ringo made the record with a little help from his friends – including Joe Walsh, Toto’s Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams, 4 Non Blondes’ Linda Perry, and Trombone Shorty.

The title song, “Let’s Change The World”, is out now. The EP will drop Sept. 24th.

