Ringo Starr's 80th birthday special, other Ringo-related shows to air on AXS TV on Tuesday

Photo: Scott Robert Ritchie; Design: UMe

Last week, Ringo Starr announced plans for a special star-studded concert event celebrating his 80th birthday this Tuesday, July 7, that will be streamed on his YouTube channel, and now news about another way you can watch the show has been revealed.

The program, dubbed Ringo’s Big Birthday Show, will be broadcast exclusively on the AXS TV network at 8 p.m. ET, the same time as the YouTube stream.

As previously reported, the event will feature unique at-home performances and/or previously unseen concert footage from the former Beatles drummer and his All Starr Band, Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Sheryl Crow, Sheila E., Ben Harper and Gary Clark Jr. According to a new trailer for the program, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will be playing with Harper.

Proceeds raised by the special, which will be co-hosted by Starr and Walsh, will benefit four charities: Black Lives Matter Global Network, the David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares, and WaterAid.

The show also will include the premiere of a special prerecorded video performance of Ringo’s 2017 song “Give More Love” that was made to benefit MusiCares and that features Peter Frampton, Jackson Browne, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Elvis Costello, Willie Nelson, Jeff Bridges, T Bone Burnett and others.

In addition, AXS TV will be airing various other Ringo-related programming on Tuesday. At 10 a.m. ET, the network will show the 2001 documentary George Martin: Produced by George Martin, focusing on The Beatles’ longtime producer. At 12 p.m. ET, an archival episode of the PBS performance series Soundstage featuring Starr will air. And at 7 p.m., a 2018 episode of the AXS TV series The Big Interview with Dan Rather featuring a conversation with Ringo will be screened.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.