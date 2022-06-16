Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band announces rescheduled dates for recently postponed US shows

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ringo Starr‘s All Starr Band recently postponed the last 12 concerts of the first leg of their 2022 North American tour after two members of the group — Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather — tested positive for COVID-19. Now all of those shows have been rescheduled.

The new dates run from a September 5 concert in Lenox, Massachusetts, through a September 22 performance in Providence, Rhode Island. The rescheduled shows take place immediately before the previously announced second leg of the All Starr Band’s 2022 North American trek, which is mapped out from a September 23 concert in Bridgeport, Connecticut, through an October 19-20 stand in Mexico City.

“We were having so much fun playing again and it was disappointing to have to stop,” says Ringo. “But we were able to reschedule these shows and add them to our Fall tour — and so as the song goes — I’ll see you in September! Peace and love.”

Here’s the full list of rescheduled All Starr Band dates:

9/5 — Lenox, MA, Tanglewood (original date: 6/17)

9/6 — Baltimore, MD, Modell Lyric (original date: 6/14)

9/7 — Baltimore, MD, Modell Lyric (original date: 6/15)

9/9 — Easton, PA, State Theater (original date: 6/11)

9/10 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Arena (original date: 6/18)

9/11 — Philadelphia, PA, Metropolitan Theater (original date: 6/19)

9/15 — St. Augustine, FL, The AMP (original date: 6/24)

9/16 — Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall (original date: 6/26)

9/17 — Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock (original date: 6/25)

9/19 — Atlanta, GA, Cobb Center (original date: 6/22)

9/20 — Richmond, VA, Virginia Credit Union Live (original date: 6/21)

9/22 — Providence, RI, PPAC (original date: 6/12)

