Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band launches 2022 North American tour tonight in Rama, Canada

After a two-year layoff because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band launch a new North American tour tonight at Casino Rama in Rama, Canada.

The two-part trek’s first leg runs through a June 26 concert in Clearwater Florida, while the second leg begins on September 23 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and winds down October 20 in Mexico City.

The former Beatles drummer and his star-studded group celebrated the tour’s impending launch at a press event on Thursday at Casino Rama.

Reflecting on his long hiatus from playing shows, Starr said, “Two-and-a-half years has been really difficult. I love to play, as you can tell. I put the All Starrs together 32 years ago and, you know, I was in a couple of bands before that, and…for me that’s what it’s all about, is playing and having an audience.”

He continued, “You know, I’ve missed four tours, and I’ve really missed these guys. I love to play live, and I love to play with great musicians. And I got a crowd of them right here…with me.”

The All Starr Band also currently features Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, Men at Work frontman Colin Hay, Average White Band bassist Hamish Stuart, Toto multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham, acclaimed session drummer Gregg Bissonette and the group’s most recent addition, Edgar Winter. Winter, who previously played with the All Starrs from 2006 to 2011, rejoined the group earlier this year.

Ringo, who turns 82 on July 7, noted during the press conference that he has no plans to stop performing.

“I’m a musician. I don’t have to retire,” he declared. “[A]s long as I can pick up those sticks, I got a gig.”

Check out the band’s full scheduled at RingoStarr.com.

