Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band postpones rest of current tour after two members contract COVID-19

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band have postponed the remainder of their current North American tour leg after two members of the group tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few days.

On Tuesday, Ringo announced that Edgar Winter had contracted the virus and would be sitting out some shows, but after Toto guitarist Steve Lukather subsequently also tested positive for COVID-19, the decision was made to postpone the rest of the current trek until September, before the start of the band’s previously announced fall tour leg.

Twelve shows will be rescheduled, spanning from a concert that was to have taken place tonight in Easton, Pennsylvania, through a June 26 gig in Clearwater, Florida.

The second leg of Ringo and the All Starr Band’s 2022 tour is mapped out from a September 23 show in Bridgeport, Connecticut, through an October 19-20 stand in Mexico City.

“We are so sorry to let the fans down,” says Ringo. “It’s been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, Covid is still here and despite being careful these things happen. I want to thank the fans for their patience, I send you all peace and love, and we can’t wait to be back in the Fall.”

Meanwhile, as he’s done for many years, Starr is asking fans across the globe to celebrate his birthday with him on July 7 by saying, thinking or posting messages about “Peace and Love” at noon that day wherever they are. Local fan events already are being organized around the world, and more details will be shared soon at Starr’s Facebook page.

Here’s the full list of postponed All Starr Band dates:

6/11 — Easton, PA, State Theater

6/12 — Providence, RI, PPAC

6/14 — Baltimore, MD, Modell Lyric

6/15 — Baltimore, MD,- Modell Lyric

6/17 — Lenox, MA, Tanglewood

6/18 — Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Arena

6/19 — Philadelphia, PA, Metropolitan Theater

6/21 — Richmond, VA, Virginia Credit Union Live

6/22 — Atlanta, GA, Cobb Center

6/24 — St. Augustine, FL, The AMP

6/25 — Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock

6/26 — Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

