Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band relaunches 2022 North American tour on Monday

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In June, Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band postponed the last 12 concerts of the first leg of their 2022 North American tour after two members — Edgar Winter and Toto‘s Steve Lukather — tested positive for COVID-19. Now, the group is ready to return to the road.

The ex-Beatles drummer and his star-studded group kick off their trek’s second leg on Monday, September 5 in Lenox, Massachusetts. The outing begins with the rescheduled dates and then runs into the All Starr Band’s 20 originally announced fall shows.

The tour leg begins with a series of shows in the Eastern U.S. then makes a bunch of stops at venues in Canada and the Northern U.S. as it works its way west across the continent. The trek winds down with concerts in Washington, Oregon and California, with the final stateside performance scheduled for October 16 at the famed Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Ringo and the All Starrs also will play an October 19-20 engagement in Mexico City.

In addition to Winter and Lukather, the current All Starr Band features Men at Work frontman Colin Hay, Average White Band bassist Hamish Stuart, Toto multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham and acclaimed session drummer Gregg Bissonette.

During the tour, Ringo will release the latest in a series of EPs that he’s been putting together since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a four-track collection titled EP3. The new recording, which can be pre-ordered now, will be released digitally and on CD September 16. A limited-edition blue cassette and 10-inch vinyl-disc version will follow on November 18.

EP3 includes contributions from Lukather, Toto lead singer Joseph Williams, hit-making producer and songwriter Linda Perry, sax player Dave Koz and more.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.