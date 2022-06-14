Ringo Starr’s NFT collection sells for over $120,000

Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Ringo Starr‘s first NFT collection was sold Monday, June 13, at an online sale hosted by Julian’s Auctions.

The “Ringo Starr NFT Collection — The Creative Mind of a Beatle” included a total of 20 NFTs based on five unique works of art created by the legendary Beatles drummer. All 20 NFT packages, each of which included an animated digital version of a Starr painting and a 25-by-25-inch canvas print of the same artwork signed by Ringo, were sold.

Winning bids spanned from $5,760 to $10,240, and the 20 packages sold for a cumulative total of $127,360. You can check out the full results at JuliensLive.com. As previously reported, most of the NFTs also incorporated a custom-made drum track played and recorded by Starr.

The paintings that served as the basis for the NFTs included self-portraits and colorful spin art pieces.

Those who purchased an NFT package will also be given access to a virtual gallery of Starr’s digital art, called RingoLand.

A portion of the proceeds raised by the auction will be donated to Ringo’s Lotus Foundation, which funds and supports charitable projects that focus on various social welfare causes.

In conjunction with reducing the carbon footprint associated with the creation of the NFTs, a donation was made to the CarbonFund.org climate-change organization.

Meanwhile, as announced Saturday, the last 12 concerts of the first leg of Ringo and his All Starr Band’s 2022 tour have been postponed until September after two members of the group — Edgar Winter and Steve Lukather — tested positive for COVID-19. The rescheduled dates are expected to be announced soon.

