Legendary composer Burt Bacharach is dead at the age of 94. Bacharach created material for artists such as Tom Jones and Dusty Springfield. He won six Grammys as a arranger, writer and performer. Many of his songs were written with lyricist Hal David and one of Bacharach’s main artists he collaborated with was Dionne Warwick. And Whitney Houston sang his song “Alfie” calling it one of the greatest songs ever written. Burt’s publicist said he died of natural causes in Los Angeles.