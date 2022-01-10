RIP Danny Tanner

Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando yesterday. The 65-year-old is best known for his role as single dad Danny Turner on ‘Full House.’ He was also the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos. There’s no word on the cause of death. Police say there were no signs of foul play or drug use. Bob was in the middle of a standup tour. The night before, he performed at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, and early yesterday morning he Tweeted his thanks to what he called an appreciative audience. He wrote that he loved the show and had no idea he did a two-hour set. In a statement confirming their loss, Saget’s family said “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.” Also mourning the loss, Saget’s former co-star John Stamos writes “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.” Investigators say Saget’s death does not seem suspicions at this time.