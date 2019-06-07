RIP Dr John

Bummer. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dr. John has died after suffering a heart attack in New Orleans. He was 77. Born Malcolm John Rebennack, Dr. John was a 6-time Grammy winner and respected member of the New Orleans jazz community for 60 years. As a studio musician, he played guitar and piano and songs by the Rolling Stones, Sony and Cher, Aretha Franklin and Van Morrison. He went on to find success on his own with the 1970s hits “Right Place, Wrong Time,” “Such a Night” and his cover of “Iko Iko.” He even inspired the character Dr. Teeth on “The Muppets Show.” Dr. John contained making music until recently, scoring his last Grammy in 2013 and appearing on the “Jungle Book” soundtrack in 2016. That same year, artists like Bruce Springsteen, John Fogerty and Widespread Panic paid tribute to him in a concert and album called “The Musical Mojo of Dr. John.”