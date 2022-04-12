RIP Gilbert Gottfried

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Dies At 67

Iconic comedian and voice actor Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67.

His family broke the news Tuesday afternoon on Gottfried’s Twitter account: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children.”

Gottfried’s shrill delivery gave him one of the most recognizable voices in all of comedy – making him a frequent guest on late-night talk shows as well as a Saturday Night Live cast member for one season in 1980.

He was also a prolific voice actor, best known for playing Iago in Disney’s Aladdin and as the original voice of the AFLAC duck.

What’s your favorite Gilbert Gottfried role? Could anyone else have pulled off his particular brand of comedy?