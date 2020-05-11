RIP Jerry Stiller

Jerry Stiller, who had a long successful career as TV actor, Broadway star and in the movies has passed away at age 92. His son, actor Ben Stiller confirmed his father’s death in the early hours of Monday morning on Twitter. Stiller says his father died of natural causes. After a long career performing in comedy routines with his wife Anne Meara, Stiller became known for his role on Seinfeld as Frank Costanza, and as Leah Remini’s father on The King of Queens.



