RIP Mr. Big. It Could Have Been! Now I’m GLAD They Didn’t Make Sex & The City 3!!

How?! Who? Why?! Who even thought this out loud to put in to the script!!!

Thankfully it wasn’t to be because Sex and the City 3 never happened. But according to the Origins podcast, host James Andrew Miller says the early script for the film (that didn’t happen) called for Mr. Big to be killed off.

John James Preston (Mr. Big’s real name in the movie) was to be killed off by a heart attack in the shower. The rest of the film would largely deal with Carrie (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) and her coming to terms with Big’s death.

That direction for the movie was why Kim Cattrall (who plays Samantha) decided not to do the film. She felt the role had little to do in terms of growing Samantha’s character.

Would you have been ok with Mr. Big being killed off? That makes me ill just thinking about it! NO ONE CAN EVER DIE ON THAT SHOW!