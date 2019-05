Actress Peggy Lipton has died at the age of 72. She was the star of the 1960’s TV show, “The Mod Squad” and she was in the 1990’s show, “Twin Peaks” She was married from 1974-1989 to music producer Quincy Jones. They had two daughters together, Rashida and Kidada. In a joint statement the sisters said, she made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side. Peggy Lipton died of cancer on Saturday.