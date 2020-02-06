RIP Spartacus

Little stopped Spartacus, right to the end. Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103. The actor died peacefully at home early yesterday afternoon surrounded by his children, grandchildren and his wife of 65 years, Anne Buydens Douglas. “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael wrote on Instagram. “To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.