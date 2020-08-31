RIP T’Challa

We are all shocked and saddened by the unexpected passing of Chadwick Boseman, who made a global impact bringing “Black Panther” to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also played lack icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown on the silver screen. Boseman died Friday of cancer at 43. Best known and loved for playing T’Challa in “Black Panther,” his most famous quote and cross-armed salute – “Wakanda forever!” – has become a rallying cry with a life of its own, both for Marvel fans and for those celebrating Black cultural representation. Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, his family said in a statement Friday, meaning the star was secretly battling the disease while filming a movie that would galvanize us all. He showed up between surgeries and chemotherapy and fearlessly fought for his life while inspiring a generation of boys and girls by pushing boundaries and ushering in a new era of representation.