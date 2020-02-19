RIP Willona

Ja’net Dubois, known for playing Willona Woods on the TV show Good Times, has died at the age of 74. According to her family, Dubois passed away in her sleep. She hadn’t complained of any health issues prior to her death and there’s no report of which family member found her dead in her home. Dubois may have been widely known for her role on Good Times, but did you know that she also sang the theme song to The Jeffersons and countless movies and Broadway stage plays. Her movie roles include “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka”, “Tropic Thunder”, and “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”. Here she is in “Good Times.”