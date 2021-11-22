Ritchie Blackmore’s band Blackmore’s Night releases expanded version of 2006 ‘Winter Carols’ album

earMUSIC

Just in time for the holidays, Blackmore’s Night, the renaissance folk-rock band led by former Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore and his wife, singer Candice Night, has released an expanded and remastered version of its 2006 Christmas album, Winter Carols.

Available as a two-CD set and digitally, the updated Winter Carols features the original album’s tracks, as well as a brand-new recording, a rendition of the 16th century tune “Coventry Carol”; the four songs from the group’s 2020 holiday EP, Here We Come A-Caroling; five live performances that previously were released as part of a 2013 Winter Carols reissue; and more.

Blackmore’s Night’s version of “Coventry Carol” also features added lyrics by Night and new musical arrangements by Blackmore.

Coinciding with the release of the expanded Winter Carols, an animated music video for the original Blackmore’s Night tune “Christmas Eve” has premiered at the band’s official YouTube channel.

The festive clip features computer-animated images of Santa Claus and his gift-filled, reindeer-drawn sleigh flying over a snow-covered town as children go ice skating and people walk around a brightly lit Christmas tree in the town square.

Here’s the full track list of the expanded Winter Carols album:

CD 1

“Coventry Carol”

“Deck the Halls”

“God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen”

“O Christmas Tree”

“Hark! The Herald Angels Sing/O Come All Ye Faithful”

“I Saw Three Ships”

“Winter (Basse Dance)”

“Ding Dong Merrily on High”

“Ma-O-Tzur”

“Good King Wenceslas”

“Simple Gifts (Lord of the Dance)”

“We Three Kings”

“Wish You Were Here” (2021 Version)

“Emmanuel”

“Christmas Eve”

“We Wish You a Merry Christmas”

CD 2

“Crowning of the King”

“Here We Come A-Caroling”

“It Came Upon a Midnight Clear”

“O Little Town of Bethlehem”

“Silent Night”

“Christmas Eve” (2013 Version)

“Hark! The Herald Angels Sing/O Come All Ye Faithful” (Live from Minstrel Hall)

“Emmanuel” (Live from Minstrel Hall)

“We Three Kings” (Live from Minstrel Hall)

“Ma-O-Tzur” (Live from Minstrel Hall)

“Good King Wenceslas” (Live from Minstrel Hall)

