Ritchie Blackmore's folk band Blackmore's Night releases new holiday EP, 'Here We Come A-Caroling'

Blackmore’s Night, the Renaissance folk-rock group led by founding Deep Purple and Rainbow guitarist Ritchie Blackmore and his wife, singer Candice Night, just eleased its recently announced Here We Come A-Caroling EP.

The collection, which features new renditions of four traditional Christmas tunes, is available digitally, as well as on CD and as a limited-edition 10-inch disc pressed on translucent green vinyl. The four songs are the title track, “It Came upon a Midnight Clear,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem” and “Silent Night.”

Coinciding with the release, a new lyric for “O Little Town of Bethlehem” featuring festive Christmas-themed images inspired by medieval art is now streaming on earMUSIC’s official YouTube channel. It was preceded by similar clips for “Here We Come A-Caroling” and “It Came upon a Midnight Clear.”

Meanwhile, in a new Facebook post, Blackmore’s Night reports that after the EP, “there’s much more coming soon, but we can’t talk about it quite yet!”

By Matt Friedlander

