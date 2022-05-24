Ritz Crackers + Oreos = World’s Greatest Snack!

Two favorites have joined forces for a new addition to snack time!

Ritz Crackers has teamed up with Oreo Cookies for the new RitzxOreo treat!

The concept is simple and delicious: one Ritz cracker and one Oreo wafer sandwich a layer of peanut butter and a layer of Oreo’s famous creme.

This sweet and savory snack is one of those limited-edition types of things, so be sure to try to get your pack on Thursday at Oreo.com/Ritz.

Do you think this is a good idea for a snack? Have you ever combined two snacks to create one? Will you be trying to get these?