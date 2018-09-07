Riviera Beach Firefighter Faces DUI Charges

Bradley Gardner, a former Riviera Beach firefighter had a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit early on May 7 when he ran a red light, crashing his pickup truck into Natalie Galvis’s car. Galvis, a 23-year-old mother was killed.

Gardner, 27, is not allowed to have contact either with the Galvis family or any witnesses. Garner was a state-certified firefighter since August 2014 and was hired by Riviera Beach Fire Rescue in January. Gardner was not on duty at the time of the car crash. He faces several charges including DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and driving while under the influence. The judge set bail at $21.000.

