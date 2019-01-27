Riviera Beach Police Officer Crashes into USPS Truck

A Riviera Beach Police officer and a United States Postal Service truck driver are both recovering in the hospital, following a crash early Sunday morning.

According to a USPS inspector, the mail truck was turning into the city’s post office on Congress Avenue.

The police officer, who has not been identified, crashed his car, wedging it underneath the truck.

A reporter from our news partner, CBS 12, tweeted:

Both drivers are expected to be okay.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the accident.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trump’s Weekend: Stone, Another Shutdown? SunTrust Will Not Reopen Branch After Deadly Shooting Toddler Says He “Hung Out” with Bear in Woods Trump Donates $100,000 to Fight Alcoholism First Lady Gets Apology, Damages for Inaccurate British Story Rain to Give Way to Sunshine This Week
Comments