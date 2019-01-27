Riviera Beach Police Officer Crashes into USPS Truck

A Riviera Beach Police officer and a United States Postal Service truck driver are both recovering in the hospital, following a crash early Sunday morning.

According to a USPS inspector, the mail truck was turning into the city’s post office on Congress Avenue.

The police officer, who has not been identified, crashed his car, wedging it underneath the truck.

A reporter from our news partner, CBS 12, tweeted:

Looks like a Riviera Beach PD car and 18 wheeler crashed. pic.twitter.com/pnV1BtllMP — James Torrez (@JamesTorrezNews) January 27, 2019

Both drivers are expected to be okay.