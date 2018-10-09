RnR Hall of Fame Nominees Announced! Who’s Getting IN Is The Question!

Devo is on the ballot!!! The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced their 15 nominees for induction to the Class of 2019, with a couple of first-timers and a few who are getting the opportunity to try it again.

Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Devo, Roxy Music and Todd Rundgren will join returning nominees MC5, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, the Zombies, the Cure, Kraftwerk, John Prine, LL Cool J, Janet Jackson and Rufus featuring Chaka Khan.

Fans will have a chance to influence the voting by casting a daily “fan ballot” which will be tallied along with the rest of the rock hall’s votes.

Inductees will be announced later this year with the ceremony returning to New York’s Barclays Center on March 29th.

Which 5 nominees will you be rooting for to make the induction? Why do they deserve it?