From the “You had one job” file, a school crossing in Doral, Florida turned into a “scohol” crossing.
A private contractor misspelled school when they painted a school crossing. it came out as SCOHOL.
A driver noticed the mistake and pointed it out to officials.
The city of Doral tweeted that the contractor went back to correct the mistake.
What was the worse spelling you’ve seen on a sign?
Road Crew Misspells “School” In School Crossing
