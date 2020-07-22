‘Road House’, ‘Jumanji’ The Most-Played Basic Cable Movies

2020 has brought us more streaming services than ever before. But what are the people stuck with basic cable watching? A lot of Road House and Jumanji, apparently. According to Variety, those are the most-played movies on basic cable over the last year, with Road House airing 83 times on 10 different networks and Jumanji airing 77 times on 11 networks. Other movies in heavy rotation on cable include Gladiator, Ghostbusters, Top Gun, A Few Good Men, and for some reason, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. What classic movies can you watch over and over again without getting old?