Road Trip: You Can Visit Every National Park For Free On These Dates in 2021

If visiting national parks is on your travel bucket list, you’re in luck. The National Park Service is offering six days this year where you don’t have to pay to get in. There are plenty of spots that are free all the time, but some of the country’s most popular destinations do charge entrance fees including the Grand Canyon, Zion, and Yellowstone national parks. So here’s your list of National Park Free Days in 2021: January 18, April 17, August 4, August 25, September 25, and November 11 What’s your favorite memory tied to visiting a national park?