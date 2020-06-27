AAA Says Road Trips Will Rule The Summer

AAA predicts travel will be down this summer because of the coronavirus but road trips will be the most popular getaway. AAA says Americans will take 707 million total trips between July and September. That accounts for cars, planes, and trains. The number is down by 15 percent or 150 million from last year. Road trips will lead the way. AAA says 693 million car vacations will happen in Summer 2020. That’s 96.5 percent of all trips. Even though gas prices have bumped up a little over the last few weeks, the total cost for gas should remain lower than last summer. Where will you be road-tripping this year?